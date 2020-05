21:18 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Likud MK Miri Regev to serve on Judicial Selection Committee Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided to appoint the new Minister of Transportation Miri Regev to the Judicial Selection Committee as well. This committee is responsible for selecting judges who serve on Israel's Supreme Court. ► ◄ Last Briefs