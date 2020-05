21:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Report: Knesset to vote on outdoor public gatherings of 100 people Channel 12 News has reported that the Knesset is set to vote tonight on allowing gatherings of up to 100 people in parks and other outdoor venues. ► ◄ Last Briefs