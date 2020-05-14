21:06 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Likud problem: 'Too many qualified Knesset members' Likud Knesset member May Golan has stated that the "problem" in her party is "an abundance of qualified Knesset members deserving of cabinet posts." Her remarks come against a backdrop of delaying the next government's swearing-in due to disgruntlement on the part of some Likud MKs over ministerial positions they were assigned and disgruntlement on the part of other Likud MKs over not being assigned any ministerial position whatsoever. ► ◄ Last Briefs