20:18 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Ministry of Heatlh: 15 new Covid-19 cases, 265 have died The Ministry of Health has reported on fifteen new cases of Covid-19. To date, 265 Israelis have died from the virus. There are currently 3,793 coronavirus patients. 60 of them are in critical condition, including 50 who are on ventilators.