20:03 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Ayelet Shaked: 'A leftist government has been set up under Netanyahu' Former Minister of Justice and Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked has lamented that "the Ministry of Justice has been transformed into a stonghold of the left. Today a leftist government has been set up under the leadership of Netanyahu."