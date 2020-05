19:58 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Right-wing dismemberment: 'Netanyahu's biggest blunder in last decade' Yamina party chairman Naftali Bennett has called Netanyahu's dismemberment of the right-wing bloc "his biggest political blunder of the last decade." Bennett is referring to Netanyahu's formation of a coalition government without the right-wing national-religious Yamina party. ► ◄ Last Briefs