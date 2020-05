19:44 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Gideon Sa'ar to Netanyahu: Renew negotiations with Yamina Read more Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar said negotiation gaps between the Likud and Yamina parties can be bridged. ► ◄ Last Briefs