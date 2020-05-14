19:40 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Yamina's Bennett at presser: 'No talks with Likud, now or before' Naftali Bennett, chairman of the right-wing Yamina party has denied that any talks are taking place with Likud about joining the next government. "This report came from the Likud," Bennet said at a press conference this evening. "Regarding these negotiations, there is nothing to report since there never was any intention for such negotiations to bring us into the government on the part of Netanyahu. I say this to the Likudniks who are trying to exert pressure for another round of talks. It's okay. There is nothing to report and everything you hear is just spin.' ► ◄ Last Briefs