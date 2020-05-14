Train service reopening delayed until June 1st

Prime Minister Netanyahu has postponed reopening of train service to June 1st. Minister of Transportation Betzalel Smotrich reacted to the postponement as follows:

''The prime minister decided to delay the reopening of train service until June 1st, and then open direct lines onlywithout intermediate stops and with restrictions on the number of passengers. I think it is a wrong decision that does not balance health considerations with the needs of the economy, but he is the prime minister, he is responsible, and I will direct the trains to run according to his wishes, "Smotrich said.