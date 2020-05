19:24 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 36 million Americans now unemployed The total number of Americans now unemployed is around 36 million. It is estimated that of all the jobs that have have been lost, approximately 42% are gone forever. ► ◄ Last Briefs