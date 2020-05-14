|
18:58
Reported
News BriefsIyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20
'Renew negotiations with Yamina; the gaps can be bridged'
Likud Knesset member Gideon Sa'ar has called upon Prime Minister Netanyahu to renew negotiations with the Yamina party, taking advantage of the delay in the government's swearing-in to bring right-wing Yamina into the coalition government.
''The gaps can be bridged and will be a pity if the closest ideological partner to the Likud will be left out. It is important that the parliamentary bloc of the national camp maintain its unity, ”Sa'ar said.
