First ultra-orthodox woman cabinet minister has been appointed

Blue and White party member Omer Yankelevich has been appointed as Minister of Diaspora Affairs by Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz. She is the first ultra-orthodox woman to serve in an Israeli cabinet. Yankelevich is 42 years old, is the mother of five children and lives in Beit Shemesh, thirty kilometers west of Jerusalem. She speaks Hebrew, Russian, and English.

Yankelevich has taught at the Gateshead seminary for women in England as well as in Israeli schools. She has practiced law since 2007.