18:33 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 4 Arrested in Mea She'arim for assault on police While a woman in Mea She'arim, an ultra-orthodox Jerusalem neighborhood, was being arrested for throwing rocks at a policewoman, three additional residents of the neighborhood attacked the arresting officers and were detained for questioning. The policewoman was lightly injured and evacuated to a hospital for treatment. ► ◄ Last Briefs