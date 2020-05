18:23 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Likud, Blue and White agree to delay gov't swearing-in until Sunday Prime MInister Netanyahu asked Blue and White Chariman Benny Gantz if the government swearing-in could be delayed until Sunday by which time he would finish assigning government portfolios designated for Likud members. Gantz was amenable to Netanyahu's request. ► ◄ Last Briefs