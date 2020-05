18:19 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 More than 80,000 Israelis returned to work over the last month The Government Employment Office has reported that 82,123 Israelis have returned to work since April 19th. ► ◄ Last Briefs