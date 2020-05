18:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Beaches to reopen next Wednesday, May 20th Minister of the Interior Aryeh Deri has announced that beaches will reopen next Wdnesday, May 20th. Unitl then local authorities will prepare the beaches for reopening according to Ministry of Health guidelines. ► ◄ Last Briefs