17:23 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Tax Authority extends grace period for sales tax payments The Tax Authority has extended its grace period for receipt of value added tax (sales tax) payments from businesses due to the coronavirus crisis. All purchases in Israel include a sales tax of 17% that is added on to the purchase price of all commercial goods except groceries. Businesses then transfer these taxes to the government on a monthly basis. ► ◄ Last Briefs