Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Tonight's scheduled swearing-in of new government could be delayed The swearing-in of the new government that is scheduled for tonight could be delayed. The reason for the potential delay is the refusal of certain Likud party members to accept the cabinet posts to which they have been assigned. For example, Nir Barkat has refused the Ministry of Technology portfolio and Gila Gamliel has refused the MInistry of Higher Education.