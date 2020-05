16:59 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Grants to day care centers now available The Tax Authority announced this afternoon (Thursday) that day care center grants are now available. Applications for the grants can be made via an online form on the Tax Authority's website. After applications are received, the grants will be deposited within a few days in the bank accounts of the grantees. ► ◄ Last Briefs