16:59 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Yesha Council Head: Sovereignty biggest challenge of new gov't Read more Head of Yesha Council Yigal Dilmoni was interviewed by A-7 and spoke about the incoming unity government expected to be sworn in tonight. ► ◄ Last Briefs