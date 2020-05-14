16:43 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 New Partner Company work schedule: 4 days in the office, 1 day at home Employees of Partner Communications Company, a leading cellphone and Internet services firm, will now be working four days a week in the office and one day a week at home. The new schedule was agreed upon after meetings with the Histadrut (General Organization of Workers) and is based upon the success of employees working at home during the coronavirus crisis. All Partner employees who were on vacation without pay have now returned to work. ► ◄ Last Briefs