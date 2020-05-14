16:17 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Report: Tel Aviv University tests for antibodies in healthy soldiers According to a Kan News report, Tel Aviv University researchers have developed a serological test to detect coronavirus antibodies in the blood of healthy, asymptomatic individuals. Researchers are conducting a joint study with the IDF Medical Corps to learn details about coronavirus morbidity in the IDF, identifying soldiers exposed to the virus and those who have developed antibodies without showing any signs of illness. ► ◄ Last Briefs