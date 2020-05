16:05 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Report: Rafi Peretz demands Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage According to a Kan News report, Rafi Peretz has demanded the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage portfolio as a condition for joining the coalition government. Peretz has just resigned from the Yamina party, which will not be part of the new government. ► ◄ Last Briefs