'Annexation central task of the next government'

The Deputy Director General of the Yesha (Judea and Samaria) Council Yigal Dilmoni, speaking with Arutz 7, has explained what he expects from the coalition government, "Undoubtedly, annexation has become a central and important task of the next government. I can look back to when we were a small group of people shouting for annexation and now annexation is a major challenge for the next government, and part of the agenda on the US president's desk," Dilmoni said. "We have made great progress in this mission."

Under the proposed annexation plan, approximately 30% of the area that comprises the Jordan Valley, Judea, and Samaria would officially become part of the State of Israel.