15:46 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Netanyahu aide: Peretz did the right thing Read more Netanyahu aide says Peretz was right in joining gov't and compared him to R' Yochanan Ben Zakkai's asking Romans to save Yavneh & its sages.