15:39 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Details of terrorist attack on Mount Hebron emerge Initial investigations at the scene of the attack on Mount Hebron indicate that a terrorist was speeding toward IDF soldiers near a military post near the Negohot community in the Judea area. The terrorist struck one of the soldiers whereaupon another soldier fired at the terrorist and neutralized him. The woulded soldier was evacuated to a hospital and is in fair condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs