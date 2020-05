15:21 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 50% of plasma donors in the United States are ultra-orthodox Jews 50% of those who have donated plasma in the United States are ultra-orthodox Jews who were infected with Covid-19 and recovered. The plasma of those who recover from Covid-19 contains antibodies that help patients stricken with the virus recover too. ► ◄ Last Briefs