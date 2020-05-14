World Bnei Akiva congratulates MK Pnina Tamano-Shata on appointment

The World Bnei Akiva movement has offered its congratulations to MK Pnina Tamano-Shata on her appointment as Minister for Immigration and Absorption.

Secretary-General of World Bnei Akiva, Roi Abecassis, said: "This is the life story of a person who was born in a village in the Gondar region of Ethiopia, the daughter of a Kes [Ethiopian Jewish priest], who came to Israel in Operation Moses when she was just three years old. She served in the army, completed a master's degree, and then became a community activist before being voted into the Knesset. Now she is to be appointed as a minister - this is the essence of the Zionist story."

Abecassis added that, "The incoming minister is more than familiar with the great need to strengthen the connection between Israel and the Jewish communities of the Diaspora. We are confident that she will prove to be attentive [to the needs of those she serves] as a true Zionist spirit burns within her, and she will surely act for the benefit of the entire Jewish people."