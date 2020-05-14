Undercover police bust cannabis lab in Beitar Illit

Undercover police have located a hydro-laboratory where cannabis plants were being grown.

The lab was discovered in the city of Beitar Illit. Around 120 saplings, along with what appears to be cannabis ready for sale, were seized, as well as laboratory equipment, fertilizer, fans, electrical transformers, air conditioners, and lighting equipment.

The suspect's car was also searched and in it was discovered a quantity of cannabis already packaged for sale.