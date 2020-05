14:13 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 MK Tamano-Shata to become Minister of Immigration & Absorption According to reports, head of the Blue & White party Benny Gantz plans to appoint MK Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue & White) as Minister of Immigration and Absorption in the incoming unity government. ► ◄ Last Briefs