Partner Communications to hire back all employees sent on unpaid leave

The Histadrut Labor Federation has come to an agreement with Partner Communications whereby its employees will resume work in Partner's offices for four days a week, and from home for a fifth day.

It is also being reported that Partner is the first Israeli company in the communications sector to hire back all its employees who were sent on unpaid leave; all former employees will resume work next week.

A million shekels will be handed out as grants to Partner's employees "in a display of mutual responsibility, whereby employees will be able to give up several days of paid leave in favor of other employees who already exhausted their days of paid leave for this year."