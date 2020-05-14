'Peretz would have been thrown out of Yamina either way'

A source close to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has complimented MK Rafi Peretz for his decision to leave the Yamina party.

"You made the right move - for yourself, and for Religious Zionism," the source said. "As far as Religious Zionism is concerned, you acted in the same manner as Rabbi Yohanan ben Zakai, who saved the Jewish People when he realized that in order for a remnant to be preserved, he had to go against the extremists and join forces with the Romans in order to save [the town of] Yavneh and its sages - and in this way, he saved the Jewish People."

The source added that, "As far as you personally are concerned, if Yamina had decided to enter the government, you would have been thrown out - and now that they decided not to enter the government, they'll hold primaries and throw you out."