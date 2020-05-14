Year-old baby sustains moderate-severe head injuries

A baby of around a year old has sustained head injuries while being taken care of by a babysitter in Givat Zeev.

Aharon Pamp, head of United Hatzalah's Givat Zeev branch, related: "When we arrived at the scene together with the ambulance crew from United Hatzalah, we found a little girl with head injuries. We provided her with first aid and then took her to hospital where her condition was defined as moderate to severe."