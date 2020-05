PM pressuring Rafi Peretz to relinquish Jerusalem portfolio

Reports have emerged indicating that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is exerting pressure on MK Rafi Peretz (Yamina - Jewish Home), in an effort to persuade him to relinquish the Jerusalem Affairs portfolio in favor of the Settlements portfolio.

This morning, Peretz broke off from the Yamina faction that his Jewish Home party had been a member of, after deciding, against Yamina's official position, to join the unity government.