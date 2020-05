12:52 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Ministries of Finance, Health clash over restaurants' reopening Talks between the Ministries of Finance and Health regarding the reopening of restaurants have broken down entirely, Channel 12 News reports. ► ◄ Last Briefs