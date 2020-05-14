Toddler in serious condition after choking on food

A toddler who choked while eating has lost consciousness. The liitle boy, aged around two, was at his home in Haifa at the time.

Volunteers from United Hatzalah, Tomer Danino and Moshe Adler, arrived at the scene. "We attempted to resuscitate the little boy, who had apparently choked on his food. While we were doing so, the food items were dislodged and the boy's condition stabilized. He was then transported to hospital in serious condition."