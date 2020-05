12:28 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 15-year-old rescued from well, undergoing resuscitation A 15-year-old boy has been rescued from a well in the courtyard of his home in Holon. However, the boy is unconscious and MDA paramedics are attempting resuscitation. ► ◄ Last Briefs