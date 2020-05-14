Update: 3,939 active cases, 12,364 people have recovered

As of today, updated figures from the Health Ministry show a total of 16,567 confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel, of which just 3,939 are active - 12,364 people have made a full recovery (defined as twice testing negative for the presence of the virus).

The city with the highest incidence of cases is Jerusalem, with 3,661 cases, followed by Bnei Brak with 2,913.

264 people have died, and 52 people are currently on ventilators in serious condition.

7,130 Covid-19 tests were conducted yesterday.