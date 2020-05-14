Brazil: Highest daily increase in confirmed virus cases so far

The Brazilian Health Ministry has reported a further 11,385 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last day, the highest daily increase since the outbreak of the epidemic.

749 people have died of the coronavirus in Brazil so far, and more than 189,000 cases have been diagnosed.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested negative for the virus, the Brazilian Supreme Court has reported, after insisting that the results of the President's tests be made public. Bolsonaro previously refused to publish the results of tests made between the 12th and 17th of March, following a meeting he had with US President Donald Trump. A large number of his entourage subsequently tested positive for the virus.