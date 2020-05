11:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 35-year-old man dies after accident on Tel Aviv building site A 35-year-old man has died after being critically injured on a Tel Aviv building site. MDA paramedics attempted to resuscitate him but were eventually forced to declare his death. ► ◄ Last Briefs