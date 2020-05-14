MK Miki Haimovich to become deputy Knesset Speaker and com'tee head

Head of the Blue & White party, MK Benny Gantz, has met with Blue & White MK Miki Haimovich, to discuss the proposals being offered to her in the incoming unity government. Reportedly, Haimovich is being offered a choice between several prominent ministries, and will choose the one whose purview is closest to her heart.

At this point, it appears that Haimovich will at first serve as head of Committee for the Interior and Protection of the Environment. During the 23rd Knesset, this committee will be dealing with, among other things, questions of animal welfare that currently fall under the sphere of influence of the Education Ministry. Haimovich will also serve as deputy Knesset Speaker, as the representative of the Blue & White party.