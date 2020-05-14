|
10:56
Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20
Yamina submits request to split off from Rafi Peretz
The Yamina faction has submitted a request to split away from MK Rafi Peretz, in the wake of his decision to join the unity government, against his party's official stance.
"We wish him much success," the party statement reads.
According to the agreement reached between Peretz's party, Jewish Home, and the Likud, Peretz will serve as Minister for Jerusalem Affairs and National Projects in the incoming unity government.
