10:19 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Iyar 20, 5780 , 14/05/20 Regular classes next week for places with low incidence of virus The Directors-General of the Ministries of Health and Education have come to a compromise agreement regarding communities with a low incidence of coronavirus. In the agreement, drawn up together with the Finance Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office, all classes will open according to their regular format next Sunday.