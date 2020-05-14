Director of the Likud party, MK Miki Zohar, has issued a response to the threats made on Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.

"I condemn anyone who threatened Mandelblit," he told Galei Zahal. "I'm sorry that when there were demonstrations outside his home, and when people smashed his father's headstone, nobody spoke up. And why? Because it was left-wingers demonstrating," he concluded.