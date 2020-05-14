Chancellor Merkel cites 'hard evidence' of Russian hacking

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has cited "hard evidence" that Russian hackers targeted her several years ago, in 2015. Last week, Der Spiegel magazine reported that Russian military intelligence had obtained a trove of emails from Merkel's office, from two separate inboxes. Russia has denied similar allegations of hacking in the past.

In an address to the German lower house of Parliament, Merkel added that she "will strive for good relations with Russia because I think there is every reason to continue our diplomatic efforts," while noting that the hacking "doesn't make it easier."

According to the Suddeutsche Zeitung, Germany issued an arrest warrant last week for a man thought to be a Russian military intelligence officer who is alleged to have carried out the 2015 hackings. The suspect, a 29-year-old called Dmitry Badin, is one of twelve Russians sought by the United States for alleged interference in the 2016 presidential elections.