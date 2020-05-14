Yamina MK: 'Not the first time Bibi is neglecting right-wing partners'

MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina) has expressed his grave concern at the direction the unity government may take during the 23rd Knesset.

"This isn't the first time that Bibi [Binyamin Netanyahu] is neglectig his right-wing partners in favor of his left-wing opponents," he said. "For example, look at the construction freeze in 2009, and his preference for Ehud Barak over the National Union. We will continue to be the symbol of the true right wing in the incoming Knesset."