Meretz MK welcomes appointment of Levy-Abekasis as Minister

MK Yair Golan (Meretz) has congratulated MK Orly Levy-Abekasis (Gesher) on her appointment as Minister for Community Development in the incoming unity government that is expected to be sworn in this evening.

"I congratulate Orly Levy on her appointment," he wrote on Twitter. "She will have a different sphere of influence from the Welfare Ministry or the Ministry for the Negev and the Periphery. After sacrificing herself in order to rescue the left-wing from destruction, Orly is again demonstrating great courage, personal sacrifice, and dedication to the welfare of regular people."