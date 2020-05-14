Yamina MK: 'Netanyahu showed us the door'

In an interview aired on Galei Zahal, MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina) was asked his opinion of the decision of his party to remain outside the coalition being formed. The unity government is expected to be sworn into office this evening.

"Going to the opposition is no easy matter for us," he said. "Netanyahu basically showed us the door. It seems like he doesn't want a critical mass of religious Zionists within the coalition," he added.