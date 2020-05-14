The head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Yisrael Ganz, has criticized the government's outline for the return of grades four through six to school.

"We can't work with this impossible plan that's been proposed for grades four to six," he said. "I propose that the local councils should present their own plan for the consideration of the Ministries of Health and Education and they can decide whether to authorize it or not. I'm willing to work hard and take responsibility on this matter," he added.

The plan being floated by the government has students in grades four, five, and six learning only one or two days a week in school, and continuing to learn remotely for the other days.