Pompeo: 'Unity gov't will achieve good things for Israelis'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, currently on an official visit to Israel, was interviewed by Kan News and asked his opinion on the unity government expected to be sworn into office this evening.

"We will conduct ourselves as we always have done in the past with regard to the relationship between the United States and Israel," he said. "We will work together with the two leaders who have been elected, and we're confident that the unity government that is set to be established in the near future will achieve good things for Israelis and for the relationship with our country."